Bowls round-up: Callum's latest triumph takes him right back

The Castlefields king returned to Skipton in Yorkshire on Sunday for the re-launched John Rycroft Trophy – a competition he won 18 years ago at the start of a glittering career all over the British game.

“It was an emotional day as it was where the journey started back in 2007 when I realised I could really play this game,” said the 38-year-old.

He hammered local player Ben Ullock 21-2 in the final after digging deep to recover from 17-7 down to semi-final rival Gareth Coates, the new British Merit champion, and win 21-20 in what he described as an “amazing finish”.

“I was a man on a mission after that to get my hands on the beautiful rose bowl 18 years after the first time,” said the Shrewsbury star after the one-dayer with a full-house 32. “I’m not ashamed to admit that I had a little cry to myself as I cannot put into words what that place means to be – I’ll be forever grateful to that venue for the success I’ve had since.

“I found the Shropshire Star article when I got home and the memories started flooding back – and to win it again with Zoe (his partner) and our three kids there was incredible – and certainly one of my most special victories ever.”

Some Shropshire bowlers arrived on the Isle of Man on Saturday and next day Allan Gaut and Steve Faulkner got to the last 16 of the Autumn Shield at Peel while Steve’s wife, Carol, was a quarter-finalist in the Ladies Singles at Castletown.

---

Holders Malpas Sports have literally walked in the semi-finals of the Shropshire Star Cup.

They were due to face Childs Ercall in tonight’s last eight of the Whitchurch Bowling League’s main team knockout but have been given a walkover.

Ties that will go ahead: Malpas Farmers v Adderley at Wrenbury; Hodnet v Hadnall at Whixhall; Ash v Hanmer at Ellesmere (bottom green).

Tonight is also quarter-finals time in the President’s Cup, also at neutral venues, with Chester Road and Audlem the only two sides playing off scratch.

---

More than 40 Shropshire bowling cub groundsmen are booked to attend a free bowling green maintenance seminar in the county tomorrow.

Dennis Mowers and SISSIS Equipment in conjunction with the county association and Jim Clarke Fine Turf machinery have organised the day at Prees BC (9am registration).

There will be expert speakers, machinery demonstrations, practical displays and an open forum when club reps can get specific advice.

---

School’s out at Bridgnorth– the youngsters with their certificates and the club’s volunteers at the last day

A Shropshire crown green bowling club’s Junior Summer School has been declared a resounding success.

It was the second year Bridgnorth had run the school for local youngsters during the summer holiday and five weeks of sessions ended with a mini tournament.

“Only one of the 20 children came from a bowling family,” said a spokesperson as the club’s drive to attract new young members continues.

“Some of the group have already said they will be joining Bridgnorth Bowling Club’s Saturday junior class – and seven from last year’s Summer Club have been bowling with us since April!

“So clubs can get new juniors. It just takes a group effort by your club - and pizza afterwards helps!”