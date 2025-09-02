West Brom's £4.7m summer signing replaces Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen as forward rewarded with first Norway call-up

Heggebo arrived from Brann in the summer - and has quickly established himself as Albion's number one forward following an impressive scoring record in his native Norway.

He has started all four of Albion's league games so far this season and although a Championship goal is yet to arrive - he did find the net in the EFL Cup clash with Derby County.

Despite no league goal - he has been earning plaudits all round for his hold up play and the impact he has made as Albion have won three out of their first four league games.

He has now been handed a big reward as the players head for the international break - and it has come with a little helping hand from a player at one of Albion's arch rivals.

Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has seen his future the subject of much speculation in recent weeks - amid bids from Newcastle United for the striker.

Strand Larsen indicated his desire to make the move and personal terms had been agreed - but no deal was struck and he has remained at Molineux.

He did not feature in their latest defeat to Everton due to injury - and now that injury he has reportedly ruled him of Norway's upcoming international fixtures.

And with that, Norway boss Stale Solbakken, a former Wolves boss, has called up Heggebo into the national team for the very first time.

He has featured for Norway's youth sides in the past - with his only under 21 appearance coming back in 2022.