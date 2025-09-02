West Brom academy graduate who made 60 appearances links up with ex-Albion boss after third move in two years

The Albion academy graduate, who joined the club at the age of seven, rose up through the youth ranks and was first named on the bench for a Premier League defeat to Arsenal in 2021.

His debut then came the following season in the EFL Cup against the Gunners - and made his break in the first team with 21 appearances in all competitions.

There was much excitement about the young midfielder, who could also play at full back.

So much so that he would make 36 appearances the following season - netting his first goal in a 2-0 victory at Reading.

However, after just three outings the following season and with Albion in a difficult financial position - the academy graduate was allowed to join Bristol City on loan.

It then became permanent for £1.3m - but after just six months he was sold to Birmingham City and helped the Blues win promotion back to the Championship.

This season he has made just one substitute appearance in the league and and featured in the EFL Cup - but he was on the move again on transfer deadline day for the third time in two years as he linked up with his former Albion boss Ismael.

The midfielder has moved to Blackburn Rovers and joined up with Ismael on a season long loan with the option of permanent deal.