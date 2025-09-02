'There is no doubt': West Brom's full spending and net spend in three windows under Bilkul and Shilen Patel

Having taken over just after the January transfer window in 2024 - the first summer for Patel and sporting director Andrew Nestor came around.

It was a big one - with a number of senior players departing at the end of their contracts and through sales, as they set about turning over the squad.

In January more good work was done in terms of a sale and bringing young talent in - and this summer has arguably been their best and certainly busiest in terms of sales.

Albion have significantly strengthened their position when it comes to PSR and financial issues with a number of sales - while making shrewd moves in the transfer market.

There has been spending - but also a number of sales have been made to bring in transfer fees.

Jonny Drury breaks it all down - and looks at how many players have joined and departed under Bilkul - and what the net spent has been across three windows.

Summer 2024

Ins - 11

Outs - 12

Transfer fees paid - £4.1m

Transfer fees in - £4.35m

Net spend - -250k

The first summer was always going to be a big one and so it proved. It began with frees, loans and small fees paid for the likes of Torbjorn Heggem. What a deal that would turn out to be 12 months later.

But there was a period in the window, much like this summer where offers came in and they couldn't turn them down. Conor Townsend, Okay Yokuslu and Brandon Thomas-Asante all went for fees, just over £4m combined.

This was the first step to addressing financial issues - and was a sign of things to come under Bilkul. However, they did go and bring Mikey Johnston back for £3m which underlined their commitment to investing and improving.

January 2025

Ins - Four

Outs - Three

Transfer fees paid - £5.5m

Transfer fees in - £5m

Net spend - £500k

Obviously not as busy - but Bilkul again underlined their willingness to spend with Isaac Price and Tammer Bany coming in. Paying fees in January did surprise many - but most of it was offset when Alex Palmer departed on deadline day.

It was not ideal with some suggesting it cost Albion a play-off spot, or played its part. But it showed the owners were willing to make the tough decisions - as we would find more of down the line.

Summer 2025

Ins - Nine

Outs - Eleven

Transfer fees paid - £11.4m

Transfer fees in - £25.2m

Net spend - -13.8m

Not as many incomings - but a more important window you could say.

Albion moved players on - as would be expected with PSR issues still not averted. Heggem, Tom Fellows, Darnell Furlong and Caleb Taylor all went for fees as Albion brought in more than £25m to strengthen their hand.

But, they didn't hold back on spending. It was the most the new owners had spent in a transfer window, over £11m in total.

It was spent so wisely as well, bringing in not just players who were unearthed talents but Premier League quality, experience and leaders, something Albion had lacked in recent years.

OVERALL SPEND ACROSS THREE WINDOWS - £21m

OVERALL FEES IN - £34.5m

NET SPEND - -£13.5m

'The squad is better than when they arrived - with more money in the bank'

Much was made of the Fellows sale and not re-investing the money like for like - or part of it.

Some will always be of that view - and they have their right to have their say.

But when you compare the picture when Bilkul arrived to what it is now - it is very different. Some argue football shouldn't be governed by out of date financial rules and maybe they are right.

However, Bilkul had to deal with it when they arrived - and they have. The sales have put Albion in a strong position and the hope is that as time goes on having to sell players like Fellows won't be needed.

And at the same time, they have completely flipped the Albion squad around while also making that healthy profit.

The squad from when theY took over to the one Ryan Mason has now is significantly better - there is no question about it.

They've moved 24 players on and brought 24 in over three windows - give or take a few academy youngsters.

The average age is down, they have more leadership and experience all while bringing the average age down which is no easy task.

Another positive is that by investing in areas and adding quality - they boast a squad that now has sellable assets. Two to three years ago they had none.

Financially Albion are in a better place - and quality wise the squad is too.