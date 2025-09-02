Shropshire draw with Wales in Championship finale

Wales led by a single run going into the final day, with both sides still to bat a second time and 120 overs remaining.

Shropshire made the decision to declare after 60 overs in a bid for victory - which would have been their first in the three-day format this summer - but could only take five Welsh wickets.

Opener Harry Chandler held the second innings of 266-8 declared together with his maiden century for Shropshire.

The Wem batter compiled his 105 off 146 balls over the course of a little more than three hours, finding the boundary 17 times.

He was short of partners until wicketkeeper Ben Lees (53 not out) joined him at the crease - with Joe Stanley (26) and Warrick Fynn (20) the only other Shropshire batters to make it past 14.

Fynn gave Shropshire hope by taking 4-35, but after slipping to 91-5 inside 25 overs, Wales appeared more content with the draw as Ollie Rayner (44no) and Sami Khan (16no) remained solid.

That left Shropshire and Wales propping up the Western Division Two table in fourth and fifth, respectively.