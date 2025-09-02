Shrewsbury Town see more outgoings than incomings on deadline day

Salop signed Bradley Ihionvien on a season-long loan deal from Peterborough United.

The 21-year-old has made five appearances for Posh already this season and scored on the opening day of the campaign at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He arrived at Peterborough in the summer of 2024, but he has been unable to get regular game time at London Road.

He has also played for Colchester, where he made 34 appearances in the 2023-24 season, mostly from the bench, scoring five goals.

“I was eager to get out of where I was,” Ihionvien said on his move to Shrewsbury. “I had a couple of conversations with the people here, and everything seemed pretty positive for how it could be going forward. There was only one choice.

“I was not supposed to go on loan. But things out of my control in terms of being personal meant I had to go somewhere and play my football.

“It is just about getting some games in, scoring some goals and playing my football.

“I will try to score. The aim is to score goals. I would say I am very passionate, I just want to play, that is all I want to do.”

Three players moved on from Shropshire. The club announced it had come to an agreement with Max Mata to terminate his contract.

The 25-year-old striker arrived at the Croud Meadow from Sligo Rovers back in 2023, but his time in Shropshire never got going.

He reported for pre-season training with Salop this summer and looked bright in spells but then pulled his hamstring in training, which ruled him out for six to eight weeks.

With the club looking to trim its wage bill, and him keen to return to his native New Zealand, the move made sense for all parties.

Toby Savin has looked destined to depart for weeks. Salop brought in goalkeeper Elyh Harrison on loan from Manchester United, then on Friday they brought in a back-up in Will Brook.

Savin signed a one-year contract with Wigan, with the Latics having the option of a further year.

Fans had to wait until long after the deadline until their business was concluded when Alex Gilliead joined National League Carlisle United.

The midfielder, who was arguably one of the best players in Town’s relegation campaign last season, joined on loan until January.

He started in Salop’s games against Bromley and Tranmere, but dropped to the bench for their clashes at Grimsby and against Colchester.

In the end, the former Bradford man did not make it into the squad at all, despite Michael Appleton only naming six substitutes, for the goalless draw against Accrington.