Shrewsbury 1-3 Walsall - report: Albert Adomah brings up career century in Saddlers win

Ryan Finnigan gave Walsall the lead inside four minutes, before debutant Bradley Ihionvien equalised five minutes later.

Shrewsbury hit the crossbar twice through Will Boyle and Tommy McDermott and Walsall goalkeeper Sam Hornby was forced into a series of saves in the first half.

But Albert Adomah pounced on a loose pass to convert in the 68th-minute, before debutant Jid Okeke added a third 10 minutes from time.

Analysis

Mat Sadler changed the entire team from their 1-0 win at MK Dons on Saturday and handed first starts to midfield pair Finnigan and Jake Hollman.

The hosts made seven alterations to the team that started their goalless stalemate against Accrington Stanley, with deadline day loan signing Ihionvien making his debut.

Bradley Ihionvien of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1

Finnigan needed just four minutes to open his goal scoring account on his first Saddlers start.

Walsall carved through the centre of the Shrews' defence and Finnigan applied a composed finish into the bottom corner after Ronan Maher nudged the ball into his path.

Shrewsbury responded well to falling behind and came to within a lick of paint away from levelling when Boyle hooked a knockdown onto the crossbar.

Ihionvien did get Shrewsbury back on level terms less than two minutes later when he was left completely unmarked to head home Benning's cross from the left.

Salop looked the team likeliest to score next and Priestley Farquharson almost gifted them the opportunity to do so when he was dispossessed just outside his own box.

They eventually worked space for a shooting opportunity but Ismeal Kabia struck a tame shot straight down the throat of Walsall goalkeeper Sam Hornby.

Walsall midfielder Brandon Comley chases Tommy McDermott of Shrewsbury Town.

Browne came to the rescue to prevent Shrewsbury from taking the lead on the half-hour mark. Kabia wriggled his way into the box and squared for McDermott, but Browne made a heroic block with his chest.

Hornby was called upon again when McDermott curled a dangerous free-kick towards the far top corner, which was expertly palmed over the crossbar.

Walsall showed signs of improvement before the break and Albert Adomah broke free down the right to hang an inviting cross to the back post. Jamille Matt's initial header was blocked and the veteran frontman fired into the side netting with his second bite of the cherry.

Farquharson was forced off with a suspected groin issue on the cusp of half-time, as youngster Stan Straw made his senior debut.

But Shrewsbury hit the woodwork for the second time in first half stoppage time when McDermott crashed a thunderous effort from 25 yards out onto the crossbar.

Adomah forced Brook into a near post save just after the restart, but Shrewsbury still carried the greater attacking threat.

Sadler shuffled his pack on the hour, handing a debuts to Okeke and McLloyd Oben, and pushing Courtney Clarke into midfield.

Walsall took the lead against the run of play midway into the second half, when Adomah pounced on a poor pass across the defence by Hoole to slot a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Walsall midfielder Ryan Finnigan, who scored the opener, challenges for the ball.

The pendulum swung in favour of the visitors afterwards and Walsall came close to extending their advantage in the closing stages.

Adomah escaped down the right and squared for Ronan Maher whose effort deflected over, before Jake Hollman's free-kick from distance was diverted off target.

The third arrived 10 minutes from time when Walsall once again pounced on a loose ball, this time from substitute John Marquis. Adomah threaded a pass into the path of Okeke's overlapping run and the debutant squeezed his finish beyond the onrushing Brook.

TEAMS

Shrewsbury (3-5-2): Brook; Nsiala (Sang 83), Anderson, Boyle; Hoole, McDermott, Biggins (Sang 83), England (Perry 73), Benning; Kabia (Stewart 73), Ihionvien (Marquis 73).

Not used: Clucas, Stubbs.

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Hornby, Browne, Farquharson (Straw 45 +2), Cox; Comley (Oben 62); Clarke, Finnigan (Okeke 62), Hollman, Maher; Matt (c), Adomah (Wragg 87).

Not used: Roberts, Burke, Makavore.