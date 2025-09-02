Jimmy Armson dons gloves as AFC Telford United hold on in five goal Peterborough Sports thriller

After victory over Spennymoor on Saturday - the Bucks came out on top in a five goal thriller against Peterborough Sports at the New Bucks Head.

There was early drama as keeper Brandon Hall was forced off with an injury - and as the Bucks did not name a substitute keeper on the bench, Jimmy Armson came on to don the gloves.

He could do nothing about the opener though as Theo Williams pounced on indecision at the back to give the visitors a 15th minute lead.

But deep into first half stoppage time they were level with star man Remi Walker finding the back of the net.

Eleven minutes into the second half and they had turned it all around - as Walker fired in off the post for his second of the evening.

Then shortly after they had a two goal buffer as Adan George bundled the ball home to put the Bucks well on their way to another three points.

The visitors pushed for a response and they got it - as Jordan Piggott was sent off and Peterborough were awarded a penalty - with Elliott Whitehouse converting from the spot.

Armson was forced into action late on and there was late drama with a red card showed to a member of the Bucks bench after an incident deep into injury time.