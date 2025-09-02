George Nurse ‘close’ to securing Shrewsbury Town exit

The head coach has left the defender out of his last two Town squads, with him being one of the players the club were trying to move on before the transfer window closed on Monday evening.

Toby Savin, Alex Gilliead and Max Mata secured moves away from Shropshire, and Nurse could be next.

The Shropshire Star understands there are a couple of clubs from the National League interested in the former Bristol City man.

Appleton said: “I think, from the conversations we have had over the last 24 hours, he is close to potentially agreeing something with a side.

“It is nothing concrete. It is not 100 per cent. But from what I have been told, he has had positive conversations.”

Defender Toto Nsiala hobbled off with an injury he picked up when Walsall scored their third goal.

And Appleton revealed it is too early to say how long the defender will be out for.