Former West Brom promotion winner highly rated by Slaven Bilic makes deadline day League One switch

At the club since the age of six, the Dudley born forward rose through the ranks alongside a handful of other top talents.

In the same cohort as the likes of Sam Field, Rekeem Harper and Jonathan Leko - the youngsters found themselves in and around the first team set up in Albion's throws of their eight year stint in the Premier League.

The likes of Field and Harper appeared in the Premier League - while Edwards' break came in the following campaign.

A handful of cup outings and a goal in the EFL Cup was followed by Edwards announcing himself onto the scene with the winner against Brentford.

The season ended in play-off heartbreak - but after a superb pre-season it took Edwards just 15 minutes of the first game of the new season under Slaven Bilic to show he was front and centre of Albion's plans.

He netted the first goal in a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest - and would make 30 appearances and score two goals as Albion won promotion back to the Premier League.

He was handed a contract extension to the following summer but beyond that - Edwards' time at Albion was as good as over.

Five Premier League appearances followed as Albion were immediately relegated back to the Championship.

And with that relegation - Albion decided against renewing Edwards' contract. Edwards was highly rated by Bilic during his Albion days - but it wasn't a feeling echoed by others at the club.

He went on to make 63 appearances for Ipswich - before a loan and then a permanent move to Oxford United where he featured just seven times in the Championship before a move earlier this year to Stevenage.

But back at the start of this summer he again found himself without a club - and has done throughout the off season and start of the new campaign.

However, late on deadline day the ex-West Brom academy forward made his latest move - as he penned a short term six month contract with Northampton.