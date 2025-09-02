Dave Edwards: Wolves disappointing for so many reasons

We needed to pick up a good points tally, preferably six, against Everton and then in our next home game against Leeds - that is now not going to happen.

With the trip to Newcastle next game it is looking a little bit daunting. The three promoted teams have all picked up points, which makes it even harder to look at that table.

I think the three teams that have just come up are going to be a lot better than last year.

The fans will be fearing the worst, as sadly, at this moment in time, they are not hitting the levels they did last season.

While you can still see the structure and the identity in the team, the actual tactical awareness from the players on the pitch has been poor. Especially from those who featured in that Everton game.

They have not got the technical aspects of keeping the ball right. But also, doing the right things and not making mistakes - they have looked lost in those aspects too.