Dave Edwards: It feels as if Shrewsbury may have turned a corner

They have only a couple of points, but when you look at their performances over the last week, I feel they are progressing and moving in the right direction.

I felt they were unlucky at Swindon to lose so late, especially when they have been going through the run that they have been.

To go a goal down against Chelsea in the EFL Trophy, you do wonder if it was a ‘here we go again’ moment.

But they showed a really good reaction. They played some really good stuff, and they scored some really good goals. There was a bit more confidence going into the Accrington game – Town definitely should have won that match.

It was their best performance in the league this season, and they did more than enough to win the game. The positives are that they kept a clean sheet, they looked a lot more creative, they played a lot more football in their opponents' half and they penned Stanley in.

Salop’s chances were decent, and there were lots of good performances there. They reverted to a 3-4-3 with Ismeal Kabia and Callum Stewart playing on the wings.