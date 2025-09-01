Shropshire Star
Wolves fail to land midfielder as summer transfer window closes

Wolves were unable to bolster Vitor Pereira's midfield options after missing out on a deadline day signing.

By Liam Keen
The club entered the final day of transfer business wanting a new midfielder to give more competition to starting two Joao Gomes and Andre.

But despite interest in free agent Josh Brownhill and Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney, Wolves were unable to strike a deal before the 7pm deadline.

Brownhill is free to sign for a club outside of the transfer window, but it is understood it is unlikely a move to Wolves will be revived.

That means Pereira now has limited options in the middle of the park until the winter transfer window opens in January.

