Wolves defender makes late loan move to Porto

Wolves youngster Pedro Lima has agreed a loan move to Porto.

By Liam Keen
The 19-year-old was attracting interest from Wrexham, as well as other Championship and League One clubs, earlier in the window but a loan did not materialise as Lima was expected to be called up for Brazil's under-20 squad for the World Cup that takes place in September and October.

But it is understood Lima has not been selected by his country and Wolves have now sanctioned a loan for the right-back.

