Wolves complete deadline day striker signing

The 24-year-old arrives from Belgian side Genk and has signed a four-year contract, with an option to extend that by a further 12 months, in a deal that also includes around £865,000 in add-ons.

Arokodare flew to England on Sunday morning after agreeing personal terms and completed his medical, before his signing was announced by the club on deadline day.

Arokodare has one goal in five games so far this season and has 41 goals and 12 assists in 113 appearances for Genk.

Tolu Arokodare (Picture: Wolves)

The striker won the Belgian Pro League Golden Boot in 2024/25 with 21 goals in the league and 23 in all competitions.

The 6ft 6ins attacker has become the club's sixth summer signing.

Arokodare started out in youth football in his home nation before coming to Europe with Latvian side Valmiera in 2019.

He had loan spells in Germany and France with FC Koln and Amiens before moving to Genk in January 2023.

He helped Nigeria qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and has four caps for his country, scoring his first international goal against Russia in June.

Tolu Arokodare (Picture: Wolves)

“It feels amazing," Arokodare said.

"It did take a while, but I'm here finally, and I'm happy to be here. I didn't need convincing.

"I know the history of the club and the players that have been here and how they've progressed to become better players. I like the project of the club, and that's what I want for myself. I want to improve and I want to progress, and help this team.

“I think I'll fit in pretty good. If you, for example, look at the strikers that we have now, we're almost the same profile, so it won’t be difficult for me to adapt. You could see how good (Jorgen Strand) Larsen did last season, and I'm just here to help the team.

“I think I'll fit in pretty good. The Premier League is a league full of physicality, high intensity, a lot of runs, and I think I'm that kind of player.

"I think I'm strong, I'm fast. Obviously, the first few games and weeks won’t be the easiest, but it's a challenge that I think I'm ready for, and I think I'll fit in pretty good.

“It was time already. I had my mind set here, this is where I wanted to be, because I played in Germany, France, Belgium, and I think it was just here missing, and finally I’m happy to be here.”