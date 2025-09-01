West Brom debrief: Counter attacking Baggies, stacked at the back and away day blues banished

The latest victory at Stoke was arguably the most impressive one for Albion. A 1-0 victory on the road to the leaders that arguably should have been more - which came after a busy and frantic few days in the transfer window.

Although new signings had arrived - Albion had lost first team regulars in the form of Tom Fellows and Darnell Furlong. But a victory was the perfect ending to what had been a busy week for Albion.

Here are some key points to come from the victory in the Potteries:

Counter attacking Albion

Against Portsmouth - it very much felt like Albion dominated the ball in a game where they struggled to break down a very well set up Pompey side.

But in their three victories - much of their good attacking work has come from playing on the break.

On Saturday against Stoke - you wouldn't call it a backs to the wall type of display. Albion did have to soak up Stoke possession - but it wasn't like they were carving out chance after chance.