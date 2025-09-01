West Brom analysis: Stoke win the perfect tonic after frantic few days for Albion

After a busy few days in the transfer market that saw Albion add to their squad - but also sell key players and star academy prospects, everyone knew that a victory in the Potteries would be the perfect tonic.

And that is what Ryan Mason's side delivered.

All the talk before the game had been about the transfer activity - the latest shrewd signings but also the sales and in particular Tom Fellows.

It was only natural for the fanbase to be disappointed in the departure of one of the club's prized assets - having basked in his emergence onto the Championship scene last season.

But after the busy activity - all eyes were on how Mason's Albion would do in their biggest test to date as they went to take on the leaders, who had enjoyed a perfect start to the campaign with three victories.

When Mason named his side the two changes were pretty obvious, as Chris Mepham was handed a first start in place Darnell Furlong - while captain Jed Wallace has handed a recall for his first start since January in place of Fellows.

West Brom ahead of their clash at Stoke (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It also came after Karlan Grant was ruled out with a calf injury he has been dealing with.

And when the team sheet arrived Mason had been forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench, as well as young Ollie Bostock due to other injuries.