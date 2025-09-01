Wales edge ahead of Shropshire on day two

Having posted a first-innings total of 253, Shropshire were looking to bowl out their hosts as quickly as possible at St Asaph Cricket Club, with Wales resuming on 33-1.

But it was not until mid-afternoon that the weather finally relented and conditions were deemed suitable enough for play to get back under way.

And once they did, Wales battled their way to 254 all out - with 120 more overs due on the final day as both sides seek a result.

Once play finally started, Shropshire did not have to wait long for their breakthrough as George McCormick (2-16) trapped Hugo Caldicott (9) lbw.

Opener Mathew Ryan stuck around a little longer, but Wales also lost Ollie Rayner (18) - caught by Tom Fell off the bowling of Alex Heath.

Ryan (42) was the next to go - the first of five victims for Joe Stanley (5-94) - but by then Cameron Herring had come to the crease.

Despite lacking support, Herring (107 not out) set about repairing the damage from 81-4 with an aggressive knock that featured 11 fours and five sixes.

There were a steady stream of wickets at the other end - three falling to Stanley and one to Fynn - as Wales slipped to 191-8.

However, Herring, Ollie Sherwood (23) and Jason Foulkes (5) took Wales into the lead by a single run before the latter two were cleaned up by Stanley and Fynn.