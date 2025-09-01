'Too good an opportunity' as final West Brom addition checks in with another nod to experience

Left-back Taylor, 31, has been on the fringes at Southampton since moving to St Mary's from long-term employers Burnley 12 months ago.

He was identified as a suitable option for cover and competition to Callum Styles in Albion's left-sided defensive position and on Monday evening became the ninth and final addition to Ryan Mason's squad this summer.

Taylor, who played more than 200 times for Burnley mostly in the Premier League, said: “This is a massive opportunity for me and one I couldn’t turn down. I’m looking forward to joining up with the lads, helping out in whatever way I can and hopefully start playing regular football again.

“I’ve got a lot of experience. I’ve played a lot of games at the top level and I’ve played in a lot of different systems, so I feel like I can bring a lot in terms of all that.

“I had a quick chat with the manager, and he filled me in on everything, such as how he sees the team and how he sees me fitting in.

"He told me about his ambitions of where he wants the team to go. It was another thing that sold it for me to come here.”

Taylor - an historical target of Albion's dating back several years - continued a familiar theme for the summer as players with notable experience and leadership qualities checked in at The Hawthorns.

John Swift of West Bromwich Albion and Charlie Taylor of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at The Hawthorns on September 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Nat Phillips' presence has already started showing in Ryan Mason's backline while the additions of Chris Mepham and Krystian Bielik also pointed to experienced leaders checking in to help guide the squad forward.

And those traits were highlighted in Taylor by sporting director Andrew Nestor, who said: "Charlie has proven himself in the top two divisions of English football over a number of years and that kind of pedigree and experience will be of great value on and off the pitch.

“Charlie gives Ryan and the staff further competition and depth at left-back which we will need as we move forward through a long Championship season."