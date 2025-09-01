Toby Savin: Shrewsbury Town keeper joins Wigan

The Salop keeper has made two appearances for the club this season but he has now penned a 12-month contract with Wigan which contains the option of another year.

He kept a clean sheet on the opening day of the campaign against Bromley.

And he conceded four times in the 4-0 thrashing at Tranmere.

The keeper arrived at Salop last season under Paul Hurst, but soon fell out of favour when Gareth Ainsworth came to the club. He signed and preferred Jamal Blackman, who incidentally made his debut at Wigan.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Halifax and Barnet, where he made eight and one appearances, respectively.

After playing in the opening two games of the season, the keeper was replaced by Manchester United loanee Elyh Harrison, who has featured since.

Savin appeared to be heading for the exit door last week when Will Brook was signed to be the backup keeper.