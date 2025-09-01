Shrewsbury Town analysis: Salop making small but solid progress

It’s been a poor start to the season, and very few could argue that there have been many positives to come out of the opening six games.

But in the last week, it feels like Town may have turned a corner after a much-improved second-half display at Swindon, a 3-1 win in the EFL Trophy against Chelsea’s talented youngsters, and another promising display back in Shropshire against Accrington Stanley.

The game against Stanley was one they should have won. They created ample opportunities but couldn’t convert, and found themselves firing a blank in front of goal.

Either way, it’s much better than in the first three games, when Town created next to nothing and shipped goals in at will.

The task for them now is to get the goals that their chances on Saturday afternoon at the Croud Meadow deserved.

They are heading into a fairly pivotal period before the transfer window ends.

There are as many eyes on the outgoings at the club as there are on the players coming through the door.

It feels like Alex Gilliead, George Nurse and Toby Savin’s time at the club has come to an end, with the boss leaving them out of his matchday squad against Accrington.

He only named six substitutes, and none of the trio were injured. That implies their days are numbered. The Town boss feels the move is equally beneficial for the players as it is for the club.

Nurse, who suffered two back-to-back ACL injuries, has never really managed to get back into the form he showed under Steve Cotterill when he first arrived.

He hasn’t managed to string together regular minutes, and a fresh start will probably be best for both parties.

The same goes for Savin, whose confidence has never recovered from a couple of mistakes shortly after Gareth Ainsworth arrived.

You can see in the few appearances he has made this season that he is carrying plenty of baggage - his confidence is shot.

Gilliead is perhaps the strangest one. He was one of Town’s better players last season in a truly awful campaign. But for whatever reason, Appleton thinks it’s best for him to move on.

With regard to incomings, a couple are still desperately needed before the window closes. Ismeal Kabia and Will Brook came in late last week, but Town will still want more options.

Appleton has spoken about how much he has enjoyed being on the end of the phone and dealing with agents and players since Micky Moore departed a few weeks ago.

With a game on Tuesday, the window closing and the 0-0 draw against Accrington just gone, the club would have got their money’s worth out of the head coach.

He was happy with what he saw from his side against Stanley, apart from their inability to take the chances they created.

Kabia started his first game in a Town shirt. Isaac England, who impressed in midweek against Chelsea’s under-21s, also played from the start.

Will Boyle stung the palms of Accrington keeper Ollie Wright in the opening exchanges, while Tyler Walton’s tame effort, when well placed, was easily saved by Elyh Harrison.

Town got into good positions and put some excellent crosses into the box, but too often they were headed away by a Stanley defender.

Midway through the first half, Salop had a golden chance to take the lead, and it fell to Callum Stewart, who had scored his first goal in professional football the previous weekend against Swindon.

John Marquis had put Tom Sang away down the right side, and his deep cross was missed by the Accrington centre-back. It fell to Stewart, but his effort hit the side netting.

Walton has been in good form so far this season, but he failed to capitalise on confusion at the back for Town when Will Boyle and Tom Anderson got into each other’s way.

He tried to find the corner with his shot from just inside the box, but he dragged it wide when he should have hit the target.

Town came out of the blocks quickly after the break, and Boyle had two big chances to give them the lead.

His first came after a mistake from Wright. The goal was gaping, and with only defenders on the line, he lifted it over the bar.

The second came after a Stewart cross - Marquis laid it back for him, but it was cleared off the line.

Kabia continued to be a threat for Shrews with his pace, and after getting in behind, his shot was saved. Stewart almost inadvertently turned the ball into his own net from a set piece, but Harrison stopped it from close range.

England was putting on a clinic in the middle of the park, and the youngster’s through ball found Clucas. Despite a host of Town players trying, they could not scramble it over the line.

Town just could not find a way through.