Shrewsbury complete deadline day move for Peterborough forward

The 21-year-old has made five appearances for Posh already this season, and scored on the opening day of the campaign at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He arrived at Peterborough in the summer of 2024, but he has been unable to get regular game time at London Road.

He has also played for Colchester, where he made 34 appearances in the 2023-24 season, mostly from the bench, where he scored five goals.

The striker adds to Michael Appleton’s options in forward areas after they secured a deal for Ismeal Kabia on Friday - he joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal.