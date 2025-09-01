Ryan Mason addresses West Brom 'gaps' ahead of deadline day and gives winger assessment

It has been another busy window for the club - with Torbjorn Heggem's departure to Bologna followed by further sales last week.

Darnell Furlong, Caleb Taylor and Tom Fellows were all sold in the space of 48 hours - in moves that have significantly helped Albion's challenges to deal with PSR issues.

Two further incomings this week in the form of Chris Mepham and Alfie Gilchrist have taken Albion's summer signing count to seven.

However, after the departures this week, it is expected that Albion will continue to work on potential incomings between now and Monday evening's deadline.