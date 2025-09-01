Meet the Shropshire Power Slap fighter going viral in the United States

Darren 'The Tarantula' Godfrey, who lives in Annscroft in Shrewsbury, is currently splitting up his time between the UK and Las Vegas in America, as he targets the Power Slap middleweight world title.

The sport, which was founded in 2022 by UFC chief executive Dana White, sees fighters strike each other as hard as they can in the face without being able to use their hands to protect themselves.

The 37-year-old got into the sport when he was headhunted by White’s number two, and he made a name for himself on the TV show, Power Slap: Road to the Title.

“I spent three weeks in Vegas in a house with 24 other men trying to earn my spot in the Power Slap league,” Godfrey told the Shropshire Star. “I knocked out two opponents, and I have been working my way through the rankings ever since.”

Godfrey is originally from Bristol, but he has lived in Shropshire for the last eight years.

He comes from a fighting background, with his dad, his uncles and his brothers all into combat sports.