Max Mata leaves Shrewsbury by mutual consent

The striker arrived at the Croud Meadow from Sligo Rovers back in 2023, but his time in Shropshire never got going.

He went out on loan to Auckland FC last season - a team that plays in his homeland of New Zealand.

Mata reported for pre-season training with Salop this summer and looked bright in spells but then pulled his hamstring in training, which ruled him out for six to eight weeks.

Now the club and the 25-year-old have come to an agreement to terminate his contract in Shropshire, making him a free agent.

A club statement wished him all the best for the future, he made 22 appearances for Town during his spell and scored one goal.