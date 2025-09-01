Liam Keen analysis: Major change needed for Wolves turnaround

There is no hiding away from it, Wolves are only heading in one direction and right now that is a relegation battle.

It is only three Premier League games into the season and there is plenty of time to turn it around, but the direction of the squad is uncertain and the evidence in front of us from the opening fixtures shows a team that will be scrapping it out in 2025/26.

By the end of the transfer window on Monday evening, Wolves' squad will hopefully be big enough with enough cover, but the quality of it is a totally different debate.

"But we know we can and we will play better," Pereira added.

"The last game (against West Ham) gave me a different sign and gave me some input about the way we are improving.

"The spirit, the pressing, the mentality and tactical things.

"But today we were not the team that we can be."

Emmanuel Agbadou (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The defence has been boosted in terms of numbers but is all over the place on the pitch.

The biggest culprit of them all is Emmanuel Agbadou, but he is not the only one.

The opening goal came after several minutes of Everton peppering the box with crosses and inevitably Wolves were caught out, as Jack Grealish headed back across goal for Beto to nod home. He ghosted behind Agbadou, while he was left free by Toti Gomes, for a completely avoidable goal from Wolves' perspective.