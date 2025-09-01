Leaders' run shudders to a halt as chief chasers make Premier League inroads

Reigning champions Castlefields were seen off on the road at Ifton, as the north Shropshire hosts ran out impressive 7-5 winners to consolidate their position of fourth.

Defeat ends Castlefields' stunning 17-match winning streak in league action and leaves a glimmer of light for chasers Bayley, who have seen the gap to the summit cut to nine points with three games remaining.

Telford outfit Bayley had trailed their chief rivals by 14 points prior to the last round of action, but Bayley edged a dramatic victory at Adderley - just nicking the victory on aggregate after the games were shared - to close the gap.

Ifton's dispatching of Castlefields' to halt the juggernauts' momentum came via a 231-188 aggregate scoreline. Robin Bennett prevailed 21-3 over Andrew Armstrong for the hosts, with Nicky Jones (21-5) and Brian Hayes (21-8) big winners.

Bayley held their nerve in a north Shropshire contest of their own - but only just.

They shared 12 games in a 6-6 finish with hosts Adderley but a narrow aggregate of 211-204 just went in favour of the second placed side.

Reece Farr and Paul Evans both won to 11 for Bayley's best head-to-heads while Chris Stretch (21-8) was the home side's best winner on a tight evening. Adderley are four points clear of third-bottom Bylet.

Basement side Horsehay showed more late season fight to record a sixth victory of the campaign in another tight affair against fellow strugglers Bylet.

Another keenly-contested clash finished 6-6 but it was advantage hosts Horsehay 227-201.

Richard Simmons (21-8) achieved Horsehay's best while Bylet's best result came via Matthew Ealey (21-14).

Second-bottom Hanmer are now 15 points clear of Horsehay after an 8-4 home defeat to Wem USC.

The visitors recorded an eye-catching 231-203 success across the Welsh border. Wem are ninth but still have a top half finish in their sights with St Georges, level on points, just above.

Sarah Weaver (21-8) and Tim Jordan (21-11) won well for Wem.

Fifth-placed Hanwood recorded an impressive victory over Wrockwardine Wood, who are third, to strengthen their position.

The hosts' notable 9-3 (229-186) victory was made sweeter still as rivals Highley and Burway beneath them fell to away defeats. Phil Lyttle saw off Phil Jones 21-9 in Hanwood's best winner.

They now have a nine-point advantage in the table over Highley, who lost 8-4 at Meole Brace.

The Shrewsbury hosts are 10th after their 230-214 victory in a high-scoring affair.

Burway were well beaten 10-2 (247-197) at St Georges in the mid-table contest that saw the Telford hosts cut the gap to the south Shropshire visitors to 12 points.

There are just three match nights left in the 2025 Shropshire Premier League - and just two Friday evening meets.

Next week will see all sides contest a Wednesday evening fixture (September 10) on the penultimate round of the campaign. There are no fixtures on Friday week (September 12) and the season draws to a close on September 19.

This week sees Castlefields welcome Adderley to Shrewsbury while Bayley host St Georges in an all-Telford clash on Friday.

The bottom two meet as Horsehay go to Hanmer knowing an away victory could be huge in the bid to not finish bottom.