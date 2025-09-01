Fer Lopez: Wolves players 'gutted' at Everton defeat

Despite a poor defensive display, Wolves managed to pull a goal back at Molineux and at 3-2 they pushed for a late draw against the Toffees.

But they struggled to create enough chances as Vitor Pereira's side fell to a third straight Premier League defeat at the start of the season.

"Mentally, it was very tough when we were 3-1 down," Lopez said.

"But with the help of the fans, we got back to 3-2 and had a lot more confidence.