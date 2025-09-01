FA Cup 2nd qualifying draw: AFC Telford United to host Kidderminster Harriers

Kevin Wilkin's side will enter the competition in the next round, which will take place over the weekend of Saturday, September 13.

The Bucks have historically struggled in past meetings against Kidderminster - winning just three times in 20 games (losing eleven, drawing six).

Telford have not progressed to the third qualifying round since 2021, while Kidderminster were eliminated in the fourth qualifying round last season.

A 3-0 victory over Spennymoor Town at Bucks Head saw newly-promoted Telford register their first league win of the season.

Dylan Allen-Hadley broke the deadlock in the 19th-minute, before goals from Adan George and James Meadow completed the scoring in the second half.

That propelled Telford into 16th in the embryonic league table, nine places and four points adrift of Kidderminster.