AFC Telford United striker urged to build on maiden goal for the club

George played in the National League last season with FC Halifax Town, but an injury and subsequent surgery derailed his chances of a contract extension.

However, he led the line for the Bucks in place of injured talisman Matty Stenson against Spennymoor Town on Saturday, and his 67th-minute goal had the crowd on their feet, earning spectacular reward for his hard work with a superb strike from distance.

It was a moment Wilkin enjoyed: "It's a great goal. A fantastic hit and he's got options to his left-hand side, and like strikers do, they take the moment on, and they're courageous in those moments and situations, and yeah, I'm delighted for him.

"He's had one or two new misses along the way as well, and worked really, really hard for us. He led the line really, really well, and hopefully we can hopefully build on that come Tuesday."

Wilkin gave a debut to new signing Ammar Dyer, and he made an assured start for the club in a remodelled back four that earned a first clean sheet of the campaign.

Wilkin said: "Yeah, he was excellent, wasn't he? What a debut he's made; confident and compose

"He's been working with us for a little while now, and I'm delighted to be able to get him in.

"He's a talented boy, and hopefully, he can keep his focus. Again, he's another exciting player who hopefully will grow with us and grow us.

"You couldn't have asked for much more on your debut, and credit to him."

Jamie Meddows added the gloss to a controlled performance where the Bucks played some eye-catching stuff, and although thrilled for Meddows, Wilkin traced the goal back to its source and praised substitute Charlie Williams, whose tenacity set up the goal.

"Yeah, great for Jamie, but outside of that, I'm just so pleased for Charlie," added the boss. "He came off the bench there against Darlington and did fantastically. He's a great little player, so I'm just really pleased for him in that moment.

"He's been selfless and passed the ball to Jamie and obviously put the game to bed at that stage, but in that moment, he could have been greedy and gone for it himself, and we need plenty of that in the group, that selflessness.

"I love that moment and I'm so pleased for him because he's a fantastic kid and wanting to make his way at this level and when he does that and shows the energy and desire despite being disappointed not to be in the starting XI, hopefully that augurs well for the future."

The Bucks' victory lifted them to 16in the National League North table, and they have a chance to improve their league position further when they host Peterborough Sports at the Seah Stadium on Tuesday (7:45 pm).