Wolves striker set for loan move before transfer window closes

The Austrian has featured off the bench for Wolves in their last two games but is currently behind Jorgen Strand Larsen and Hwang Hee-chan in the pecking order.

Kalajdzic has only just returned from a serious knee injury - the third in his career and second since signing for Wolves in 2022 - and he is now expected to get a move before Monday's 7pm deadline.

Head coach Vitor Pereira also admitted Kalajdzic would struggle to play more than 20 minutes in the Premier League at the moment due to his ongoing return from injury.