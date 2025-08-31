Shrewsbury player ratings after goalless draw against Accrington
Ollie Westbury has rated the Shrewsbury Town players after their clash with Accrington Stanley.
ELYH HARRISON
The keeper did not have a great deal to do for most of the game. Made a good stop in the second period when Callum Stewart almost headed into his own net.
Reliable: 7
TOM SANG
Played at right wing-back in this one and was a threat on the right side. He switched late on and played further forward, and he was good there too.
Bright: 7
SAM STUBBS
All of the Town back three had a decent afternoon. Stubbs was up against Tyler Walton, and he kept him relatively quiet.
Strong: 7
TOM ANDERSON
Led the back line well and headed plenty of threatening balls away when Town were under pressure. Decent showing from the former Doncaster man.
Decent: 7