Shrewsbury player ratings after goalless draw against Accrington

ELYH HARRISON

The keeper did not have a great deal to do for most of the game. Made a good stop in the second period when Callum Stewart almost headed into his own net.

Reliable: 7

TOM SANG

Played at right wing-back in this one and was a threat on the right side. He switched late on and played further forward, and he was good there too.

Bright: 7

SAM STUBBS

All of the Town back three had a decent afternoon. Stubbs was up against Tyler Walton, and he kept him relatively quiet.

Strong: 7

TOM ANDERSON

Led the back line well and headed plenty of threatening balls away when Town were under pressure. Decent showing from the former Doncaster man.

Decent: 7