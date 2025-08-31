Shrewsbury outgoings in everyone’s best interests - Michael Appleton

The Shrews head coach has been speaking about players leaving the club for some time, with two or three expected to move on before the transfer window closes.

Alex Gilliead, Toby Savin and George Nurse were all left out of the squad on Saturday, which drew 0-0 against Accrington Stanley, despite Town only being able to name six substitutes on the bench.

Appleton has revealed he has had to have some honest conversations with those individuals and feels a move is in the best interest of all parties.

“They have taken it as well as you can expect,” he said. “Obviously, they don't want to hear what you've got to say.

“But I think two or three days later, once it's settled down, you have another conversation. I think they realise that they need a fresh start themselves.

“We're talking about young men, you know what I mean. They have got a lot of football left in them.

“So go somewhere else and get those opportunities and get those minutes under your belt, and play as long as you possibly can.

“But play in an environment where you don't feel restricted and there's nothing hanging over you.

“I just felt these two or three lads that hopefully will leave in the next few days, that there's a lot of stuff hanging over them.

“I don't know if it's the weight of the shirt or whatever it may be, but they need a break just as much as the club needs a break from them.

“I think it's the best thing for all parties, and I think the players agree with that. There's no hidden mirrors here. There's been straight conversations, honest conversations.

“The best thing for the football club, for the squad, for the fans, for the players involved, I genuinely, genuinely believe they'll benefit from it as much as we will benefit from it.

“So, come Monday evening, stroke Tuesday morning, I just want there to be a freshness to the group.”

Town signed two players on Friday, Ismael Kabia joining on loan from Arsenal, and Will Brook, becoming the back-up gloveman.

Appleton says any further business could go right down to the wire.

“I am confident in terms of one, in terms of an incoming. I've got no doubt at some point that something else will happen very close to the window shutting, because that tends to always happen.”