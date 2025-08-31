Non-league round-up: Shifnal Town wrap up another win

It was a fairly dull first half in the north west with very little in the way of goalmouth action.

Dylan Woods came close close for the home side inside 19 minutes with an effort that clipped the crossbar but it was Shifnal that took the lead after 41 minutes with their first shot on target.

A free-kick on the right side was knocked into the top corner by Jack Hodnett, despite goalkeeper Aidan McKerney’s attempt to reach it.

Jack Fishman came close to doubling Shifnal's lead in the 52nd minute but his header was too close to the goalkeeper, before Wythenshawe had their best spell of the game and were close to equalising on several occasions.

Kobe McWilliams was close with a 15-yard shot, minutes before a powerful effort from outside the box that clipped Louis Bradford and flashed over the bar.

Shifnal then made sure of their win with a finish from Shaq Whittingham from the edge of the box.

In the Midland League Division One, AFC Bridgnorth surrendered a 3-0 lead to draw at home to Birstall United.

After a goalless first half, Bridgnorth turned on the style in the second 45 to score three goals within 22 minutes.

Birstall did not score their first goal until the 85th minute but it turned out to be an inspired strike as it began their comeback.

The visitors had a goal disallowed as soon as the game restarted, before converting a penalty in the 91st minute.

They then completed the comeback with a 95th minute equaliser to devastate Bridgnorth, who sit sixth in the table.

There was also a dramatic 3-3 draw in the Hellenic League Division One, as Ludlow Town came back from 3-0 down with 10 men to draw with Woodford United.

A goal from Ramzi Kilicaslan and brace from Harry jones earned them a point on their travels.

Meanwhile, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Telford Town won 2-1 at Ashville.

Goals from Joe Care and Liam Parkinson were enough to secure the three points, despite Ashville pulling a goal back with 30 minutes to play.

But other Shropshire sides did not enjoy as good a weekend, as Haughmond continue to struggle at the bottom of the table following their 4-0 loss at Foley Meir.

Allscott Heath also lost 1-0 at home to Stafford Town, while Shawbury United were beaten 2-0 at home to Runcorn Town.

Both sides sit just a handful of points and positions above the relegation zone, while Market Drayton Town did not play at the weekend and still remain in the bottom three.