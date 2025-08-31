Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Everton as one gets 4/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Everton.
By Liam Keen
Jose Sa
There was little the goalkeeper could do for the goals as he needed more from his defence, while his distribution could have been better.
Unfortunate: 5
Jackson Tchatchoua
The wing-back offered little attacking threat and was rarely found by his team-mates, while he gave the ball away too often in the second half.
Quiet: 5
Santi Bueno
It was a big opportunity for S.Bueno, who did OK in comparison to some defensive team-mates. He was solid enough without making any major errors.
Chance: 6
Emmanuel Agbadou
Partly at fault for the first goal and then a terrible pass that led to the third meant Agbadou had another torrid time at Molineux.
Mistakes: 4