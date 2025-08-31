Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Everton as one gets 4/10

Jose Sa

There was little the goalkeeper could do for the goals as he needed more from his defence, while his distribution could have been better.

Unfortunate: 5

Jackson Tchatchoua

The wing-back offered little attacking threat and was rarely found by his team-mates, while he gave the ball away too often in the second half.

Quiet: 5

Santi Bueno

It was a big opportunity for S.Bueno, who did OK in comparison to some defensive team-mates. He was solid enough without making any major errors.

Chance: 6

Emmanuel Agbadou

Partly at fault for the first goal and then a terrible pass that led to the third meant Agbadou had another torrid time at Molineux.

Mistakes: 4