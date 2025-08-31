Exclusive: West Brom make loan bid for versatile Aston Villa winger

Left-sided attacker Iling-Junior, 21, can also play as a wing-back or full-back and is understood to be a target for the Baggies ahead of Monday’s 7pm deadline.

Ryan Mason’s Albion are in the hunt for wide attacking reinforcements following the £10million sale of right winger Tom Fellows to Championship rivals Southampton at the end of last week.

It is believed he has other top-end Championship loan suitors but there is optimism a deal can be done. Iling-Junior is understood to be keen to remain in the area.

While Albion are well-stocked on the left flank with Mikey Johnston and Karlan Grant, they are light deeper down the left side with just Callum Styles as a natural left-back.