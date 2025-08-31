Birmingham League cricket: Rain sees games abandoned across Midlands

The Birmingham & District Premier Cricket League Premier Division One clash got under way on Saturday with hosts Smethwick electing to field first.

A half century from Lewis Evans was the highlight for Shrewsbury, while Llyr Thomas (30), George Hargrave (29) and Peter Clark (24) all helped them to finish all out for 191 from 43.3 overs.

Yasir Ali claimed three wickets for Smethwick, alongside two each from Deepak Khatri and Gurbaj Singh, and one each from Ankesh Dansuclal, Tazeem Chaudry Ali and Viken Kedariya, before the hosts took to the bat.

Rajpal Beniwal failed to get a single run, as Harry Darley claimed his wicket, while Kedariya (10no) and Isaac Mohammed (8no) helped Smethwick to 21-1 from just three overs before the adverse weather conditions saw matches abandoned across the Midlands.

No matches in either Birmingham League division were completed, ruining matches across the board and the big clash between Smethwick and Shrewsbury

Smethwick picked up nine points for their troubles, while Shrewsbury got eight points.

That extra point for Smethwick means they are now 20 points clear of second-placed Shrewsbury with just two matches left to play.

Smethwick travel to Halesowen and host Harborne in their final two matches, while Shrewsbury travel to Himley and host Berkswell.

The weather also meant Old Hill were unable to build on centuries for Bilal Hassan (123) and Hasan Ahmed (118) after posting 366-7 against Worfield.