AFC Telford United boss hails 'complete performance'

The Bucks recorded their first victory of the season at their sixth attempt, and the morale-boosting qualities of achieving that small landmark in such convincing style had Wilkin quietly satisfied, while also trying to keep his team anchored.

"I'm really pleased with the performance," he said. "There were no errors within it.

"The way that we passed the ball, how courageous we were with the ball, we recognised good moments, you know?

"It's a nice, well-rounded win with goals at good times, and everybody, to a man, has set the level there. The first eleven and the lads that got off the bench, still hungry to go and have an impact and work really hard."

A first-half goal from Dylan Allen-Hadley was added to in the second half, with both Adan George and Jamie Meddows scoring their first goals in Bucks' colour

Meddows' goal, as the game entered injury time, came with his first touch after coming off the bench to make his debut, and was symbolic of a day where just about everything went right for Wilkin and his team.

The boss added: "I think in my time here and certainly at step two, that's the most complete performance we've given.

"We've had some good moments at step three and achieved some good results, but I think when you look at it… I don't want to get carried away with it.

"We need to back it up again on Tuesday, but when you look at how well-rounded a performance that was, and the decisions were good, the execution was really, really good, the desire to go and compete and win first contacts.

"We've got some exciting young players in there, and we need to keep regrouping and picking up points and hopefully become really competitive at this level."