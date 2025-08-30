Steve Bull: Wolves right to stand firm on Jorgen Strand Larsen decision

We're a bit threadbare at the moment and we cannot afford to lose a player like him this late in the transfer window.

It can be easy for players to get their heads turned but Larsen seems a level-headed lad and I'm sure he'll have more offers next season.

But for now he has to get his head down and keep scoring goals for Wolves.

Ladislav Krejci has also come through the door to bolster the defence.

Every team lacks left-footed players and Wolves needed a bit more balance and cover.

He might not slot straight into the side, it might take him a bit of time to get to grips with the Premier League and that's what frustrates me with Wolves and lots of other clubs - we all leave the signings until the last minute!