Shrewsbury 0 Accrington 0 - Report

Report

Ismael Kabia, who only arrived at Shrews on Friday night following his loan switch from Arsenal, started his first game in a Town shirt.

Isaac England, who impressed in midweek against Chelsea’s youngsters, also played for the time from the start.

Will Boyle stung the palms of Accrington keeper Ollie Wright in the opening exchanges, while Tyler Walton’s tame effort, when well-placed, was easily saved by Elyh Harrison.

Town got into good positions and put some excellent crosses into the box, but too often they were headed away by a Stanley defender.

Midway through the first half, Salop had a golden chance to take the lead, and it fell to Callum Stewart, who had scored his first goal in professional football last weekend against Swindon.

John Marquis had put Tom Sang away down the right side, and his deep cross was missed by the Accrington centre-back. It fell to Stewart, but his effort went into the side netting.

Walton has been in good form so far this season, but he failed to capitalise on a confusion at the back for Town when Will Boyle and Tom Anderson got into each other’s way. He tried to find the corner with his shot from just inside the box, but he dragged it wide when he should have hit the target.

Second half

Town came out of the blocks quickly after the break, and Boyle had two big chances to give Town the lead.

His first was after a mistake from Wright. The goal was gaping, and with only defenders on the line, he lifted it over the bar.

The second came after a Stewart’s cross, Marquis laid it back for him, and it was cleared off the line.

Kabia continued to be a threat for Shrews with his pace, and after getting in behind his shot was saved.

Stewart almost inadvertently turned the ball into his own net from a set piece. He had Harrison to thank as he stopped it from close range.

England was putting on a clinic in the middle of the park, and the youngster’s through ball found Clucas, but despite a host of Town players trying, they could not scramble it over the line.

Town threw everything they had at the visitors, but they could not find a way through.

Shrewsbury: Harrison, Stubbs, Anderson, Boyle, Sang, Clucas, England, Perry, Kabia, Marquis, Stewart.

Subs: Brook, Hoole, Nsiala, Benning, Biggins, Gray.

Accrington: Wright, Love, Sass, Madden (Mooney 87), Sinclair, Ward, Bauress, Matthews, Caton, Brown (Henderson 58), Walton.

Subs: Kelly, Pye, Popoola, Smith, Connelly.