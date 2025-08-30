Ryan Mason sheds light on West Brom red card and reveals why touchline ban could have 'pros' ahead of Stoke City test

A victory in his first game was followed by conceding a late strike to Derby and exiting the Carabao Cup on penalties.

He delivered Albion's first away victory since November at Wrexham - and all that has come amid a busy transfer window that has seen incomings and outgoings.

And last week Mason found himself in the headlines having been sent off during West Brom's 1-1 draw to Portsmouth - following controversial refereeing decisions over a potential penalty and red card.

Mason's touchline reaction landed him a misconduct charge and a one match touchline ban, which he will serve at Stoke City on Saturday.

The Albion manager held his hands up to the decision to give him a ban - insisting it is something he will have to learn from.

And he has shed some light on why exactly he was handed a red card during the game.