Ryan Mason sheds light on West Brom red card and reveals why touchline ban could have 'pros' ahead of Stoke City test
The first few weeks of the Championship campaign have certainly been eventful for West Brom boss Ryan Mason.
A victory in his first game was followed by conceding a late strike to Derby and exiting the Carabao Cup on penalties.
He delivered Albion's first away victory since November at Wrexham - and all that has come amid a busy transfer window that has seen incomings and outgoings.
And last week Mason found himself in the headlines having been sent off during West Brom's 1-1 draw to Portsmouth - following controversial refereeing decisions over a potential penalty and red card.
Mason's touchline reaction landed him a misconduct charge and a one match touchline ban, which he will serve at Stoke City on Saturday.
The Albion manager held his hands up to the decision to give him a ban - insisting it is something he will have to learn from.
And he has shed some light on why exactly he was handed a red card during the game.