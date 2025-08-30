"Of course" - Vitor Pereira gives defiant answer on future of Wolves striker

Newcastle United have had two bids rejected for the Norwegian already and are still keen on securing his signature before Monday's 7pm deadline.

Larsen has agreed personal terms with Newcastle and informed Wolves of his desire to make the move, but club chairman Jeff Shi has been firm that the striker is not for sale.

The forward did not play in Wolves' loss to Everton but Pereira maintains he is injured.

When asked if he expects Larsen to be a Wolves player after the window closes, Pereira said: "Of course, of course

"Jorgen got a kick on his achilles tendon in the game against Bournemouth and he tried to help us in the last game, but the level of the inflammation increased.

"It means he had an MRI and he has something there, not serious, but it's a big risk if he plays today."

Wolves fans made their feelings known during the second half at Molineux on Saturday by chanting against Shi and owners Fosun and also repeating 'back the team or sell the club'.