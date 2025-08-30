'A good place': Ryan Mason issues strong and confident West Brom transfer window message amid key departures

Albion have enjoyed an impressive summer in terms of incomings - which began with the capture of Nat Phillips from Liverpool at the start of the window.

Aune Heggebo and George Campbell quickly followed and after a quiet period - Albion moved to bring in Birmingham City's Krystian Bielik and Toby Collyer on loan from Manchester United.

Experienced defender Chris Mepham was one of the latest to arrive at The Hawthorns this week - in what has been a busy few days in terms of departures.

After Albion lost Torbjorn Heggem for £9m to Bologna earlier in the window - Darnell Furlong completed a £4m switch to Ipswich Town on Thursday.

And Albion have also agreed deals to sell Tom Fellows to Southampton for £10m and Caleb Taylor to Millwall.

Addressing the departures so close to the end of the transfer window - Albion head coach Mason insists that he was fully aware that player outgoings were a possibility when he took the job.

He said: "We knew the situation, of course, there are loads of possibilities with every player.

Torbjorn Heggem departed the club for £9m (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I understand the situation we inherited as a club, we are navigating our way through that and we are positive and optimistic the club will be in a really good place to complete in each game and get positive results.

"We've lost a few players but also we have brought in players. The focus is on those leaving but we are very happy about the players we have brought in.

"Like I say, there is alignment and we understood the situation the owners inherited when they came in, they are navigating through that to get the club to a much better place.

"I have full trust and belief in the decision making and I am part of the process, we are all doing it together."

It is expected that Albion will be busy in the final few days of the transfer window - as they look to replace youngster Fellows as well as strengthen in other areas.

And Mason issued a confident message to Albion fans ahead of Monday evening's deadline.

He said: "The squad come the end of the window will be in a good place, we know that.

"My only conversations with Andrew (Nestor) currently are about the game we have a big game.

"We always speak and the most important thing is to get the balance of the squad right, and I don't doubt that will be the case."