Wolves v Everton: Who's out and who's a doubt
Wolves return to Molineux tomorrow and welcome Everton to town.
By Liam Keen
Vitor Pereira's side are targeting their first Premier League win of the season, fresh from their comeback victory in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.
But who could miss out on the squad due to injury?
Ki-Jana Hoever - 50% chance
The wing-back came off in the first half against Bournemouth with a knock and did not feature in the squad against West Ham in midweek.