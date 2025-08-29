Wolves v Everton preview: Vitor Pereira working hard for league turnaround

Wolves have lost their opening two Premier League games, conceding five goals and scoring none in the process, but they have some small momentum as Everton come to town tomorrow.

Jorgen Strand Larsen's late brace on Tuesday night rescued a 3-2 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup and while it does not result in top flight points, it does give Wolves a platform to build from as they look at bringing more players in during the current transfer window.

Back in front of the Molineux faithful tomorrow Pereira is hopeful of an improvement in performance and knows his team will only achieve that by putting in the hard yards.

"I just know one way to improve and it's not about words, it's about work," Pereira said.

"Trying to follow the plan, trying not to commit mistakes, correcting it in training and trying to not lose our confidence.

"We keep going with our work and try to be better in the next game.

"They're a humble group who work hard.

"I feel their spirit, they are trying to do their best and connect."