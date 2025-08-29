Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen a doubt for Everton clash amid ongoing transfer saga

Newcastle United have had two bids bids of £50million and £55million rejected for him, with Wolves insisting the striker is not for sale in this transfer window.

Larsen has been playing with a painful achilles knock, which Pereira admits could keep him out of the game tomorrow.

But when asked if the Norwegian was refusing to play, Pereira said: "No, never."

He added: "The Jorgen that I know has a good personality, he's a very good player.

"This is a situation where everyone is talking about the same subject, but at the end of the day he cannot control the situation.

"He must focus on the team, to do his best to help the club. I'm trying to focus on the team to do my best.

"We'll see, until the end of the market, but it's not my decision and it's not his decision. We must focus on what we can control.