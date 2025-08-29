The 24-year-old arrived earlier in the summer in a £4.7m move from Norwegian side Brann.

Nicknamed 'The Hulk' back in his homeland - Heggebo came to Albion on the back of a superb start to the season in Norway.

He netted seven goals in the first 13 games of the campaign - prompting Albion to fork out their biggest transfer fee since the arrival of Daryl Dike from Orlando City for £7m back in January 2022.

The Norwegian forward has already been earning plaudits for his displays in an Albion shirt - having started all four games so far this season, three in the league and one in the Carabao Cup.

His only goal so far came in the Carabao Cup - when he put Albion ahead against Derby County before they conceded a late goal and went on to lose on penalties.