'Without a doubt': West Brom coach makes Aune Heggebo goal point as £4.7m man continues to earn plaudits
West Brom summer signing Aune Heggebo is still waiting for his first Championship goal - but Albion's assistant head coach has no doubt they will soon come.
The 24-year-old arrived earlier in the summer in a £4.7m move from Norwegian side Brann.
Nicknamed 'The Hulk' back in his homeland - Heggebo came to Albion on the back of a superb start to the season in Norway.
He netted seven goals in the first 13 games of the campaign - prompting Albion to fork out their biggest transfer fee since the arrival of Daryl Dike from Orlando City for £7m back in January 2022.
The Norwegian forward has already been earning plaudits for his displays in an Albion shirt - having started all four games so far this season, three in the league and one in the Carabao Cup.
His only goal so far came in the Carabao Cup - when he put Albion ahead against Derby County before they conceded a late goal and went on to lose on penalties.