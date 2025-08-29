What West Brom boss Ryan Mason said about Tom Fellows' proposed £10m move to Southampton

The Albion academy graduate's future has been the subject of speculation in recent transfer windows and since he broke into the Albion first team fold.

Due to Fellows' stunning form last year - reports surrounding his future began to intensify and were expected to continue into the summer.

That has been the case in recent days and on Thursday - it was confirmed Albion had agreed a deal with Southampton over a proposed move.

Mason's pre-match press conference ahead of Albion's trip to Stoke City was dominated with questions around Fellows expected departure.

The Albion boss remained strong in his line that Fellows was still an Albion player as of Friday morning - and had reported to the Albion training ground.

However, he acknowledged how things can change quickly.

He said: "I can only speak about players in the building that are mine, he is currently one of my along with the other boys.

"I think what we are speaking about at the moment are potentials. Tom is still our player, he is in the building now.

"In football and in life things can happen and can change, currently my mind isn't thinking about that.

"He's in the building, everyone in the building is available. We have some injuries as well that make players unavailable, but all other players are ready for selection.

"I think the Tom situation along with others is that nothing has been confirmed."