West Brom winger Tom Fellows completes £10m Southampton switch as sell on fee revealed

It emerged on Thursday that the Albion winger, who finished top of the Championship assist charts last season, looked set to join the Saints after the two clubs agreed a fee.

Southampton's have held a long term interest in fellows and his future has been the subject of speculation over recent transfer windows.

Fellows reported to the Albion training ground on Friday morning - and Ryan Mason told his pre-match press conference that the winger was still an Albion player at that stage.

However, personal terms have now been agreed and the 22-year-old has joined the Saints on a four-year deal.

The departure of Fellows is the latest sale in what has been a busy week for Albion in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Following on from Torbjorn Heggem's £9m switch to Bologna earlier in the window - Albion have seen Darnell Furlong complete a £4m move to Ipswich while Caleb Taylor departed for £2.5m to Millwall.

The sale of Fellows comes after Albion repeatedly rejected other offers for the winger. The £10m they are set to make on Fellows is also the best offer the club received to date.

The deal will include a 20 per cent sell on clause - and will significantly improving the club's position when it comes to profit and sustainability rules.

As has been publicised with other clubs, the sale of academy products such as Fellows and Taylor goes down as net profit when it comes to PSR rules.

The move for Fellows comes on the back of a sensational 12 months for the winger - who became a firm Albion regular last season and his form led to a call up into the England under 21 squad for the recent European Championships.