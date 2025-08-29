West Brom move quickly to strike £1.2m deal for Chelsea right back after Darnell Furlong departure

Following the departure of Darnell Furlong to Ipswich Town in a £4m deal - Albion have moved swiftly to replace their first choice right back.

A deal has been agreed to bring in Chelsea youngster Gilchrist in a deal worth £1.2m plus add-ons.

The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at QPR - before a switch to Stamford Bridge.

He broke into the Chelsea fold back in the 2023/24 campaign - making eleven Premier League appearances and 17 in all competitions.

The young full back netted his first goal for Chelsea in a 6-0 win over Everton in April 2024.

Last summer he made a loan switch to Sheffield United in a bid to play more regular first team football - and went on to play 32 games for the Blades.

He returned to the West London club this summer - but now a deal has been agreed with Albion ahead the move being completed.

It comes less than 24 hours after Furlong completed his switch to the Tractor Boys - after six years at The Hawthorns.

Elsewhere, Tom Fellows is set to complete a £10m switch to Southampton - while Caleb Taylor is reportedly closing on a move to Millwall.